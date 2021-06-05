No Result
Formula 1 | Formula 1 time trials going on in Baku: the first period was suspended twice

June 5, 2021
Both Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi drove to the wall in the first episode.

Formula 1: n Time trials for the Azerbaijani gp are currently underway. Time trials started at 3 p.m.

The first time trial period was interrupted twice. First Aston Martin Lance Stroll drove to the wall and a moment later was Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzin turn.

When both of them finished the time trial, there were only three to be eliminated. The two weakest were Haas drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacherwhose sky was broken. In 16th place was driven by Williams Nicholas Latifi, who was the first qualifier.

The fastest in the first episode was Mercedes Lewis Hamilton before Red Bull Max Verstappenia. Mercedes Valtteri Bottas was 12th and Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen 14: s.

Coronavirus Seafarers' unions and shipping company call on government to open commuter traffic: "Construction workers have been separated from their families for months"

