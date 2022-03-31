Thursday, March 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas: the race revolves around casino hotels

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The race track will run for the first time next year, and race day is exceptionally Saturday.

Casino City Las Vegas returns to the Formula One race place. Formula 1 announced early Thursday morning that a race will be run on the Las Vegas street track from the 2023 season.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to compete than in the global entertainment capital of the world,” President of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said the news agency AFP.

The F1 races were run in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, the latter being remembered especially in Finland: Keke Rosberg secured his world championship in a race in the parking lot of the Caesar’s Palace Hotel.

Keke Rosberg celebrated the F1 Championship in 1982 in Las Vegas. Diana Ross was at the party. Picture: Alan Zanger

Next year, there will be no driving in the parking lot, with the track circling the streets of Las Vegas next to the casino hotels. The track is 6.12 kilometers long and has an estimated top speed of 342 kilometers per hour.

See also  Restaurant Rating | The restaurant, partly owned by Ville Haapasalo, offers spectacular dishes but a lot of mocha

Unlike other F1 races, the race will run on Saturday evening, early Sunday morning Finnish time. The time is coming to November.

In the United States, three races will be run in the season 2023, as Miami and Austin are also on the race calendar.

#Formula #Formula #returns #Las #Vegas #race #revolves #casino #hotels

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Three magical towns to travel by car from Sinaloa this Easter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.