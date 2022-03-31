Formula 1 | Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas: the race revolves around casino hotels

The race track will run for the first time next year, and race day is exceptionally Saturday.

Casino City Las Vegas returns to the Formula One race place. Formula 1 announced early Thursday morning that a race will be run on the Las Vegas street track from the 2023 season.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to compete than in the global entertainment capital of the world,” President of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said the news agency AFP.

The F1 races were run in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, the latter being remembered especially in Finland: Keke Rosberg secured his world championship in a race in the parking lot of the Caesar’s Palace Hotel.

Keke Rosberg celebrated the F1 Championship in 1982 in Las Vegas. Diana Ross was at the party.

Next year, there will be no driving in the parking lot, with the track circling the streets of Las Vegas next to the casino hotels. The track is 6.12 kilometers long and has an estimated top speed of 342 kilometers per hour.

Unlike other F1 races, the race will run on Saturday evening, early Sunday morning Finnish time. The time is coming to November.

In the United States, three races will be run in the season 2023, as Miami and Austin are also on the race calendar.