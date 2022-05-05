Next Sunday the Miami Grand Prix will make its debut in Formula 1, at which Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He arrives with the motivation to seek his third consecutive podium. The Mexican comes from being second in the Emilio-Romaña Grand Prix, in which an error of charles leclerc it allowed Red Bull to make it 1-2.

In this regard, the former Formula 1 champion, Damon Hill, believed that the Monegasque was too ambitious and therefore lost several positions. Likewise, he pointed to Pérez Mendoza as a pilot who has a great capacity to respond well in situations like the one Leclerc experienced.

“Look at Sergio. Sergio has a safe pair of hands. He is fast and has a safe pair of hands. He almost never does anything crazy. He is really good,” said the Briton, who emphasized that Leclerc was ambitious in his desire to fight the second position against the Mexican.

In the movement in question, the Monegasque driver tried to attack ‘Checo’ Pérez in the corner on the kerbing, which caused his wing to break in the spin. With this, Leclerc went from fighting for second position to finishing sixth in the Emilia-Romagna GP.

“Leclerc just thought ‘I’ll go over the piano’ and it was too ambitious. And you think, why do that when you have so much responsibility? That’s the kind of thing you need to eradicate from your portfolio as a top driver. You can’t make impulsive moves. like that,” said the former pilot of Formula 1.

Despite the mistake, Leclerc will arrive at the Miami Grand Prix as the leader in the Drivers’ Championship. However, his failure allowed both Pérez and Max Verstappen shorten distances, as well as in the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull he dropped to just 11 units, with most of the season still to go.