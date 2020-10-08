Formula 1 | Former F1 driver Bernie Ecclestone: During Michael Schumacher, the race was tougher and Lewis Hamilton doesn’t dress like an F1 driver

Soon to be 90, Bernie Ecclestone comments on Lewis Hamilton and compares him to Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes stable Lewis Hamilton may sideline on Sunday Michael Schumacherin record for F1 races. Schumacher has 91 wins.

Former F1 leader Bernie Ecclestone told the news agency AFP that during Schumacher, competition was fiercer. Ecclestone, by the way, compared the duo, as Hamilton could also sideline Schumacher’s championship record at the end of the season, which is seven F1 world championships.

Hamilton just replaced Schumacher in the Mercedes stable in 2013. In late 2013, Schumacher was seriously injured in a downhill accident and his situation has hardly been heard since.

Ecclestonen according to Schumacher ‘s entry into F1 in 1991, the species was quite different from now.

“Schuey drove more or less on his own,” Eccestone, 89, told AFP by phone.

“Hamilton gets help from a creator who knows who. He is told about tire pressures, speed about corners. ”

However, Ecclestone stresses that he does not underestimate Hamilton’s accomplishments.

“There is nothing bad to say about Lew. It cannot be said that he is not good. Compared to anything else, well, he’s super talented and one of the top five drivers in the last 30 years. ”

“Is he better than Michael? Would Michael have been better in that car [Mercedeksessä]? You can’t say that. ”

All overall, Ecclestone considers the 35-year-old Hamilton to be completely different from previous generations of F1 drivers. It’s not just about driving.

“How he dresses: if he didn’t know Lewis was a racer, he would never be thought of as a driver compared to To Nelson [Piquet] and Schuey. When he saw them, they could tell that they were racing. They dressed for that role. ”

Hamilton also campaigned for racial equality, among other things. According to Ecclestone, here too, there is a big difference from previous F1 champions.

“Their lives were what they did i.e. race on the track. For Lewis, competing is not just a race, which is perhaps the easiest way to try to explain it. A different way of life. ”

For one former F1 champion, Ecclestone sees similarities in Hamilton: Ayrton Senna.

“Senna most closely resembled Lewis of the older generation due to his faith. The other guys had hardly anything that would make them give up something or die for it. ”