The last time Ford participated in the Formula 1 It was from 2000 to 2004, with the Jaguar team, and with Cosworth engines until 2004. Since then, the American multinational has focused on other categories such as the World Rally Championship, among others.

However, within the framework of the changes from 2026, the arrival of Audi with Sauber and the rumors that place other manufacturers as Porsche o General Motors (with Cadillac and in alliance with Andretti), Ford has begun to analyze his position and they do not rule out that he will return in the future.

“Formula 1 is certainly strong and growing, both in USA and globally”, were the words of Mark Rushbrook, head of Ford Performance, in an interview with the Motorsport.com portal. “What they have done well is create great races and great competition.”

Ford has focused more on other categories than Formula 1. Photo: Twitter @FordPerformance

“It’s still the pinnacle of motorsport, but they’ve been able to reach new audiences with things like Drive to Survive“said the head of Ford Performancewith reference to what Liberty Media has done since it took control of the highest category of motorsport.

Rushbrook noted that as a company Ford competes for innovation, technology and also for marketing reasons. That is why they take into account the changes that Formula 1 has had with Liberty Media and they do not rule out an eventual return, although he refused to talk about the rumors that link him to Red Bull starting season 2026.

“We don’t comment on speculation, but the same thing happens with all the categories that are out there. It is our responsibility to study and understand them, and then make decisions about whether it makes sense or not,” adding that the arrival or not of General Motors nor would it be decisive in his decision. “Not necessarily. But it will be interesting to see how they progress, if they will succeed in coming together as the 11th team,” he finished.