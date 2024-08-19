Formula 1 | For Valtteri Bottas, full edge – the expert equated to a rotting fish

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas still does not have a contract for next season.

Former formula driver, current F1 expert Tom Coronel gave Valtteri Bottas received crushing criticism in the Dutch newspaper Formula 1-in leaf.

In Coronel’s opinion, Bottas’ level is no longer sufficient for the F1 series and this should stop.

“We can expect more from a driver like Bottas,” said Coronel.

“It is difficult to change from the best team to the worst, but I would rather give the screen space to a young promise. Bottas should realize to stop. Zero points, ski to the tree!”

Bottas moved to Sauber from the Mercedes team.

Coronel admits that Bottas is in a bad situation because of his weak team.

“Do something else. Go to Finland and make funny videos. Give your place to someone else who needs it to develop. Now he is destroying the careers of young drivers.”

“Bottas has simply not shown anything this season. It’s called aging. Like fruits and fish, at some point they start to rot.”

Bottas Sauber has had a dark season. He hasn’t scored a single point and doesn’t have a contract for next season.

Coronel never drove in F1 himself.