The driver from Guadalajara of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 teamCheco Pérez is recognized for his fanaticism towards Eagles of America of Liga MX. Recently, it has been proposed that the team logo be displayed on the Grand Prix of Mexico City 2023. After finishing the contest that launched for the design of his helmetcame an idea that presents an eagle on the sides and the symbol of the bluecreams at the top.

The Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix, Rodrigo Sánchez shared a video where he mentions that this design is a small gift for Checo Perez on the occasion of the helmet contest.

Despite being from Guadalajara Jalisco, Checo Perez is a fervent admirer of America and has mentioned on multiple occasions that he began to support the team due to the influence of ivan zamoranowho carried the number 11which is interestingly the same number you use in the Formula 1.

Checo Pérez wants to pay tribute to the team he loves Twitter @FOXSportsMX

We recommend you read

under the name “Mexico in the Head – Design the Czech Helmet”Sergio Pérez launched a campaign for his followers to participate in the helmet design contest that he will use in the Grand Prix of Mexico City 2023. The design had to be related to Mexican culture and traditions, using matte colors and avoiding the inclusion of bulls, alluding to those of Red Bull, brand that sponsors the pilot. Instead of bulls, eagles were included around the design.

Checo Perez will announce the winner of the contest in the coming weeks, and the selected design will be the one to wear in the next Mexican GP which will be held on October 29 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.