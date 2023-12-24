By Carlo Platella

2023 will go down in history as the year of Red Bull's great dominance, winner of all the Grands Prix except for the Singapore stage. However, the season was a gift several ideas on a technical level, with the competition busy updating their cars to make up the gap to the world champions. This is followed by a selection of five technical moments from 2023, chosen not necessarily for their performance relevance or revolutionary aspect, but because they are capable of describing the dynamics that characterize the work of the teams.

The S-Duct Ferrari

The SF-23 immediately made headlines from its presentation. Thanks to an acute interpretation of the technical regulation, Ferrari creates a thin channel on the side of the passenger compartment, which connects the lower area of ​​the bodywork with the upper one, energizing the flows in the upper part. The solution is striking for its originality, so much so that it cannot be ruled out that other teams could also draw inspiration from it for 2024. However, considering the performance of the SF-23 during the year, the S-Duct made in Ferrari is yet another reminder of how it is not individual inventions that make a car competitive, but rather the overall vision of the project.

The Red Bull fund

The Principality does not disappoint expectations, offering precious photographic shots of the bottoms of the damaged cars lifted into the air by cranes. The absolute protagonist is Sergio Perez's Red Bull, which shows off the very elaborate surface dotted with crests and valleys, in a complex three-dimensional game. In a technical regulation that imposes control volumes for the bottom on the teams, the photos of the RB19 shed light on the possibility of obtaining highly refined shapes.

In commenting on the episode, all the teams repeat that the world champions' background constitutes nothing more than a simple starting point. Make an exact copya and mounting it in the car would be useless for rivals, ignoring all the other boundary conditions such as the flow fields, the structure of the vortices and the stabilizing action of the suspensions. The sophistication of the RB19 is, however, testimony to the high level of development achieved by Red Bull.

The new Mercedes

2023 is the year of concept changes, with many teams revolutionizing their cars during the current season, gaining useful experience in view of 2024. Among the numerous citable examples, the work done by Mercedes is especially striking. In fact, in Brackley, in addition to abandoning the zero-pod concept in favor of pounded bellies, it is possible to modify the front suspension of the W14. In detail, the most advanced arm of the upper triangle is moved upwards, accentuating the anti-dive kinematics useful for stabilizing the pitch of the car during braking. The attention placed by Mercedes on the suspensions underlines the great importance of mechanics in ground effect regulations, fundamental for stabilizing the surface at a height from the ground as constant as possible.

The Ferrari tests

At Zandvoort Ferrari sacrifices the free practice sessions to carry out aerodynamic experiments, needing to find answers to the difficulties encountered in Budapest and Barcelona, ​​tracks similar in terms of load level and type of asphalt. The episode is emblematic of the difficulty of the teams in understanding every implication of the ground effect car with only the wind tunnel, requiring feedback from the track. Frederic Vasseur says: “In some aspects it is difficult to find the correlation and in that case it is difficult to make up ground. This year we sacrificed free practice in Zandvoort to carry out some tests. It probably was one of the reasons we were able to recover a little': we understood the car more and from the following week the performance improved”.

The tight mouths of the RB19

Red Bull's aerodynamic development denotes a very specific trend. First in Baku and then in Budapest, the Milton Keynes team is increasingly thinning the side radiator air intakes, pressing them upwards. The objective is to flare the lower part of the side as much as possible, to channel high energy flows into the lower area of ​​the bodywork in the direction of the gearbox. However, it is not a given that Red Bull will choose to continue the same trend in 2024, taking it to the extreme.

An aspect to take into consideration, in fact, is the ability to pressurize the areas on the sides of the passenger compartment, to push the harmful turbulence coming from the front wheels outwards. Pressurization is a matter of trade-off between two contributions: the depth of the flare under the side and the influence of the radiator outlets, whose incoming air travels approximately 10-15% slower than the speed of the car, therefore with a relatively higher pressure. For 2024, it will be interesting to evaluate where Red Bull and its rivals will find the best compromise, on which the level of thinning of the side vents will depend.