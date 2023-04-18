Spain.- After several days of analysis, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that the request for Ferrari for the review of the penalty of your pilot Carlos Sainzwas dismissed and his punishment will not be removed, so he will lose his points since with the 5-second penalty he fell from fourth position to number 12.

According to the statement shared by the FIA, the decision was made this way because there were no elements that could deny what happened or that would help to understand the way in which the Spanish driver had to react after the crash against Fernando Alonso after the restart of the last lap. of the Australian GP.

“There is no significant and relevant new element that was not available to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision in question. Therefore, the petition is dismissed.“, read the statement. With this decision Carlos Sainz lost the possibility of scoring points in this last Formula 1 race, which has made it difficult for him

his classification, relegating himself on this occasion.

The one who benefited from this decision was the Red Bull driver, Sergio “Checo” Perez Because by continuing with the sanction, Sainz could not recover his original position, so the Mexican did not have to go through positions that would have affected him, taking away some points.

Now the pilots are preparing for the return of the next race that will take place in Azerbaijan where they will seek to recover what they lost.