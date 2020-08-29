No Result
Formula 1 | Ferrari’s tipping continued in Saturday’s mixed rains and traffic jams, Sebastian Vettel was the slowest in the whole season

August 29, 2020
Belgian During the F1 weekend’s Saturday rehearsals, the laps were less than ideal as the showers irrigated the traditional Spa-Francorchamps track a couple of times.

The fastest in the session was the leader of the World Series Lewis Hamilton. Another Mercedes driver turned 31 yesterday Valtteri Bottas was Fifth after freezing with his teammate for more than half a second.

Several drivers had to leave their laps in the middle of the final rush hour. Partly because of this, the top three complemented Renault Esteban Ocon and McLaren Lando Norris.

Friday Ferrari’s steady pace had come up as a topic of conversation, as the team’s drivers had great difficulty reaching even the top 15. Ferrari lap times had waned by more than a second compared to last year’s practice after all the other teams had improved their times.

The bad downforce problems of the red cars also continued on Saturday. In the third exercise, the drivers of the Italian stable were again unable to beat the Alfa Romeo powered by Ferrari Kimi from Räikkö.

Charles Leclerc was just behind Räikkönen in 17th place. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel missed the last of the entire exercises by more than two seconds less than Hamilton.

Time trials will run on Saturday from 4 p.m. The competition will start on Sunday at 16.10.

