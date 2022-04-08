Friday, April 8, 2022
Formula 1 | Ferraris kept the fastest pace in the opening practice of the Australian gp

April 8, 2022
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas drove tenth.

Ferraris held the fastest pace in Formula One Australia’s GP free practice in Melbourne. Ferrarin Carlos Sainz lingered on his fastest lap of 1.19,806 and left his second-placed teammate Charles Leclerc more than half a second.

The third was Red Bull Sergio Perez, which remained at the tip for nearly 0.6 seconds.

Alfa Romeon Valtteri Bottas was tenth for Sainz with a loss of just over 1.4 seconds.

