Formula 1 | Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from the pole for Sunday night’s race

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas was 13th in qualifying.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the fastest in the qualifying sessions of the US Austin race of the Formula 1 car racing series. The Monaco driver will start Sunday night’s race from pole position ahead of McLaren About Lando Norris.

Leclerc was also the fastest driver in the second section of qualifying.

The third fastest of the time trials was the Mercedes Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull, who has already secured the world championship Max Verstappen was only six. The Dutchman was the fastest driver in the practice sessions on Friday.

Finland Valtteri Bottas the time trial remained in the second section. The Alfa Romeo driver was 13th in qualifying. Bottas lost to his Chinese teammate To Zhou Guanyu 16 hundredths of a second.

Aston Martin’s experienced Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso crashed out in the first section of qualifying and will start Sunday night’s race on grid 17. It was the first time this season that Alonso did not make it to the third section of qualifying.

The time trial of the sprint race will be run on Saturday evening, and the turn of the sprint race will be on Sunday at dawn Finnish time.