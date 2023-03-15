Formula 1 | Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc gets a big penalty for the next F1 race

Leclerc’s season started badly, as he had to stop the opening race in Bahrain.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will receive at least a ten grid penalty for the second race of the F1 series season, which will be held this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The reason for the penalty is that Ferrari has to replace the control electronics part in the power unit of Leclerc’s car for the third time. According to the rules, a part can be changed twice during the season without penalty.

A rule violation means Leclerc is penalized for ten starting grids. The punishment may get tougher if other parts have to be changed in the Monaco’s car.

Leclerc’s season got off to a bad start, as he had to stop the opening race in Bahrain after his car froze in the middle of the race.

The F1 series announced on Wednesday homepageI’m sorry Ferrari’s intention to change at least one part of Leclerc’s going game illegally in Saudi Arabia.