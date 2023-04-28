Formula 1 | Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc drove first in qualifying in Baku

Valtteri Bottas was 14th. The first sprint race of the season will be held on Saturday.

Ferrari team Charles Leclerc surprised the Red Bull drivers and took the pole position for the F1 race in Baku on Friday.

Ferrari took its third consecutive pole position in the Baku World Championship

The runner-up in the time trial was the top name in the World Series Max Verstappen before his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Finnish Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was the 14th

“I expected a better ranking. It’s positive that the adjustments hit the spot, but that was the pace we reached today,” said Bottas in an interview with V Sport.

The first part of the time trial was interrupted twice. First Nyck De Vries slammed his AlphaTaur into the wall. When the time trials were started again, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly drove into the wall in the same corner as De Vries earlier.

The Azerbaijan GP will be held on Sunday. Saturday is the first sprint race of the season, the starting order of which is determined based on the time trial of the sprint run earlier on the same day.

“Let’s try to grab some points on Saturday or Sunday,” Bottas said.