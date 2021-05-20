Thursday, May 20, 2021
Formula 1 | Ferraris accelerated at the best pace in the second practice of the Monaco gp

by admin
May 20, 2021
in World
0

The best lap time was driven by Charles Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz got Ferraris at the best pace in the second free practice of Monaco gp on Thursday. Leclerc drove the best lap time of 1.11,684 on the streets of his hometown, of which the Spanish teammate was just over ten.

Britannian Lewis Hamilton By Mercedes, Holland Max Verstappen Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas Mercedes had the next fastest drivers in the drills.

Kimi Raikkonen got Alfa Romeo in 11th best pace. He missed the top times by more than a second.

The fastest time of the first exercises clocked Mexico Sergio Perez was the eighth fastest of the second practice at Red Bull.

German driver of the Haas stable Mick Schumacher took the feel of the tracks with his car, but he survived the splash with a puncture. The rehearsals ended four minutes early after Schumacher had parked his car on the track.

Monaco gp has a break on Friday. Time trials will be run on Saturday and the Fifth Race of the World Championship on Sunday.

