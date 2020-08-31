Formula 1 | Ferrari team manager Binotto: “I think it’s wrong to use the word crisis”

The next race will be run on Ferrari’s home track in Monza.

Ferrarin the two-year victory on the Belgian Span track in formula number one ended on Sunday in the run-down. Ferrari driver duo Sebastian Vettel was 13th and Charles Leclerc 14: s. In the team’s leaderboard, the Italian powerhouse is only embarrassed in fifth place.

“I think it’s wrong to use the word crisis. We are very united, ”Ferrari’s team manager Mattia Binotto corrected suppliers.

“The season has been difficult, but this was known. We already noticed it in the winter tests and then there was a break and the car could not be developed, ”Binotto continued.

Next during the week, the F1 circus continues on Ferrari’s home track in Monza, where Leclerc won last year. With this year’s car, it’s unlikely to happen again, and Ferrari’s celebratory 1000th race a week later in Mugello could turn sad.

“Frustration needs to be translated into action and determination,” Binotto insisted.