Formula 1 | Fernando Alonso to Autosport magazine: “I will continue because I believe in our possibilities”

Two-time world champion Alonso says he believes in Aston Martin’s chances in the F1 series.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso41, said For Autosport magazinethat he wouldn’t have continued his career in the F1 series if he didn’t believe in his own and the possibilities of the Aston Martin team.

“I don’t know if it’s a one percent chance or a ten percent chance, but I’m just going to keep going because I believe in our chances.”

Alonso knows very well that Aston Martin is starting from a huge distance behind to chase the leading teams in the series. Last season, Aston Martin finished seventh in the manufacturers’ championship. According to Alonso, closing the gap in the coming season seems unrealistic.

“We need to create the foundation we need for future cars and work better than others around us.”

“F1 is a very competitive environment. It takes something special to become a champion. I am ready to bring something special on my behalf and I expect the same from the team.”

According to Alonso, his abilities can have an impact at crucial moments in races, decisions and thinking about strategies.

Aston Martin’s co-driver is Lance Stroll in the coming season.