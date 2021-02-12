Formula 1 | Fernando Alonso had a car accident: the car collided with a cycling F1 driver

A two-time world champion returning to F1 may be left out early in the season.

Formula ex-world champion returning to the World Championships for this season Fernando Alonso has been involved in a car accident in Switzerland, in his stable in Alpine said Thursday night. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sportin by Alonso was cycling near Lugano when a car collided with him.

Alonson is said to have had a fracture of his chin and tooth damage. The Alpine team (still a Renault team last season) said Alonso, who was rushed to the hospital, is “conscious and well.” Further examinations will be done for him on Friday.

The Spanish 2005 and 2006 World Championship, who last raced in F1 in 2018, may be left out of the opening stages of the season with the accident. For the season, testing will take place in Bahrain from 12 to 14. March and the first gp race of the season will be run on the same track on March 28th.