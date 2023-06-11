Prior to the race Canadian Grand Prix, max verstappen He has released a statement that has made everyone look at him and that is that he has ensured that there are currently only two different drivers on the Formula 1 grid and that they have an advantage over the others and they are him and Fernando Alonso.

As the Dutchman commented, he believes that there is something that makes him have a certain advantage in each race and it is a “gift” of being able to see even the smallest detail to take advantage of his car, something that according to his words he has only seen in another driver and it is Fernando Alonso who he assures he has respect for his work.

“I like to think that having additional ability is also a big advantage in Formula 1. You can’t train that kind of thing. Only a few pilots have that virtue. In my opinion, Fernando Alonso also has this gift, that is sure. I can see it in the

the way he notices the little details in the cabin. While pushing his car to the limit”, he commented to The Sunday Times.

And at the moment his statements, although they seem excessive, he has been somewhat right because his breakthrough has been striking, he has already been a Formula 1 champion twice and it is difficult for him to make mistakes, so he is one of the drivers to beat in each race, that has

learned at every opportunity that has jumped on the track.

Today Max Verstappen dominates in the fight for the title, he already takes more than 50 points from the Mexican Sergio Pérez who is second, the season is still long but if he continues like this he could have the championship assured.