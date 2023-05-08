The Spanish Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, which this Sunday was once again the great sensation after finishing third in the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth in the World Formula 1celebrated his 102nd podium in the premier class on the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida, the fourth in the first five races of the year: something he had not achieved since 2012, in his penultimate year at Ferrari.

The Asturian double world champion – who at 41 is facing his twentieth season in Formula 1 – was third at the premiere in Bahrain, repeated that position in Jeddah and finished in that position again five weeks ago in Melbourne. A week ago he was fourth in Azerbaijan and this Sunday, by finishing third in Miami, he achieved his fourth podium in five races. Something that had not happened for almost eleven years, when he chained five drawers in the Grand Prix of Korea, India, Abu Dhabi, the United States and Brazil.

Before the start of this season, Ferdinand He had last climbed into the drawer on November 21, 2021, when he finished third in the then debutant Qatar Grand Prix, which the Englishman Lewis Hamilton won ahead of the Dutchman max verstappen.

Fernando Alonso after achieving third place in the Miami GP / EFE

A year and almost four months had passed between the podium in Qatar and the first of the four that he has already been with his new team, Aston Martin. But between the 97 and 98 podiums of the great Asturian driver – also World Endurance Champion (WEC), the 2018-19 ‘super-season’, with Toyota, for which he won (twice) the 24 Hours of Le Mans (France )- seven years and almost four months passed.

Before finishing third in November 2021 in Lusail (Qatar), Alonso had last stood on the podium at the Hungaroring -the scene of his first victory, in 2003-, where he had finished second in the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix, in July of that year.