Formula 1 | Felipe Massa carried out his threat – F1 will go to court

Massa claims the world championship for himself.

Former F1 driver of the Ferrari team Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit against Formula 1 in the London court on Monday, says, among other things The Guardian. The International Motor Sports Federation (FIA) and the former F1 boss are also defendants Bernie Ecclestone.

Massa claims the 2008 world championship for himself through the courts. Massa has previously submitted material to the court, according to which he feels that he is the victim of a conspiracy.

In the background here are the events of the 2008 Singapore race. At that time, the Renault team ruled Nelson Piquet junior to crash on purpose in order to Fernando Alonso would get a free pit stop.

At the time, F1 and the FIA ​​claimed they were unaware of the intent. It later became clear, among other things, from Ecclestone's interview that they already knew this during the season.

Due to intentionality, Singapore's results should have been invalidated. That would lead to Massa's championship. Now the 2008 champion is Lewis Hamiltonwho won his first championship in the last race of the season.

Championship in addition, Massa, 42, is seeking compensation through the courts for financial losses that occurred due to the unattainable championship.

Ecclestone, 93, told PA news agency The Guardian that a court hearing was the right way to go and that an English judge would decide what was right and what was wrong.

“I can't say anything about the final result and what will happen.”

Fia and F1 did not agree to comment on the matter.