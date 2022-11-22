Federica Masolin in tears after Vettel’s farewell from Formula 1

Sunday full of emotions in the Abu Dhabi GP which not only closed the season of F1 (with Leclerc and Ferrari vice-champion of the world drivers and constructors behind the duo Verstappen-Red Bull), but also the career of Sebastian Vettel. The 4 times Formula 1 world champion talked about his latest Grand Prix and the definitive withdrawal to the microphones of Sky Sports at the end of the race by answering Mara Sangiorgio’s questions. “My career has been pure joy. Thank you all”, concluded the visibly excited German who officially hung up his helmet.

And it was difficult for everyone to hold back the tears: from the spectators who with thegoodbye to Vettel’s F1 lose an icon of the Circus, a champion who has made them excited many times (also and above all in the years with Ferrari when he came close to winning that world championship that Maranello has been missing since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen) to the whole world of the paddock. Even the Sky reporter, Federica Masolin she felt the emotion of the moment, the lump in her throat didn’t allow her to speak at one point, bursting into tears on live TV. “We too have a Vettel in the eye,” joked an equally excited Carlo Vanzini, the voice of Formula 1 on Sky Sport.

Federica Masolin cries live over Vettel’s retirement from F1. Video









