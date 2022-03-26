Formula 1 | F1’s “super changer” Nico Hülkenberg jokes about his role in image manipulation

German Nico Hülkenberg has driven 180 F1 races in his career, but in recent years there has been very little responsibility. Now, however, he gets back to action and takes the joy out of the situation.

In the 2020 season, Hülkenberg, 34, was the racing driver for Racing Point and drove in three races.

Last season, Hülkenberg belonged to Aston Martin’s team, but there was no responsibility for the race. However, in the Saudi race this weekend, Hülkenberg will be back in action when Sebastian Vettel cannot run due to coronavirus infection.

Hülkenberg posted a self-ironic update on Twitter about the situation.

“Life as a super changer. A new weekend, a new ride, ”Hülkenberg writes in a picture he posted on Twitter.

In the picture, Hülkenberg has been rendered gray-gray by image processing, and the caption reads that “Nico Hülkenberg replaces Emmo Fittipaldi junior in the 2054 race per month ”.

Hülkenberg has driven the pile once in his career. There are no prize pool places, but a total of 521 points have been accumulated.