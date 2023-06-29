Formula 1 | F1 star Lando Norris was robbed again

Lando Norris was robbed in Spain.

F1 driver Lando Norris23, told on Thursday, a British newspaper For Mirror of being once again the target of thieves. Brittikuski was recently on vacation in Spain with his friends, where thieves had attacked the group’s common wool.

“We were out eating when our flat was burgled,” Norris told the Mirror.

Norris also confirmed the matter to the news agency PA, says the motorsport website Crash.net.

“Several different things were stolen. Some were expensive, some not so expensive. The interrogations are still going on,” so I can’t say much.

One of the members of the group of friends was a social media influencer Jennie Dimova. He opened up about what happened on his Tiktok account.

Dimova, who has accumulated more than 422,000 Tiktok followers, says that everything was taken from her.

“I’m the only one whose clothes were taken. They literally even took my pajamas. My wardrobe is empty. I lost hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stuff,” the young woman says in the video.

“I couldn’t sleep. I feel insulted. Every corner here is destroyed. For example, watches were taken from others, but everything was taken from me.”

McLaren representative Norris was also robbed in 2021. At that time, the 21-year-old was in the parking lot in front of Wembley Stadium after the European Football Championship final, when he was suddenly grabbed by a man he did not know before.

Another man ripped a unique Richard Mille 67-02 watch from Norris’ hand. There are only five similar clocks in the whole world. The person suspected of the incident was found not guilty in March, and thus the perpetrator has not been held responsible for the theft.