Formula 1 | F1 series returns to normal, Silverstone allowed to take 140,000 spectators to the gallery – Lewis Hamilton thinks decision hurried

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t like the decision to take the full crowd to the British F1 race in just three weeks.

Motorsport The Formula 1 series will take on more laps in July as the British GP, part of the race calendar, is allowed to take the full 140,000 spectators to the Silverstone audience.

Silverstone’s race organizers and the British government reached an agreement. It is the largest spectator sporting event in the UK since the corona pandemic began in early 2020.

The audience quota announced at Wembley in London in the semifinals and finals of the European Football Championship is 60,000 spectators. The Wimbledon tennis tournament doubles finals in July are set to feature a full auditorium for 15,000 people.

Last year, two Silverstone F1 races were run in empty stands. This year’s British gp will be run on July 18th.

F1 season in the next two races in Spielberg, Austria, 15,000 spectators will take part in the competition, as was also the case last weekend in France.

Mercedes stable Lewis Hamilton stated at a press conference ahead of the F1 weekend on Thursday that he felt the decision to take on the Silverstone giant audience was hasty, although in principle he was happy with the return of British supporters.

“I look at the news and hear a huge increase in the number of infections in the UK, so this decision seems premature,” Hamilton said. According to The Guardian.

“I would like to lean towards caution and move the situation slowly rather than proceed with full steam and use our British supporters as guinea pigs.”