Formula 1 | F1 series jumbo driver Nicholas Latifi charged a giant bang in Hungarian practice

Nicholas Latifi, who is last in the World Drivers’ Championship, set the fastest lap time in the third practice session in Hungary.

of the Williams team Nicholas Latif drove a surprising top time in the third practice of the Hungarian GP of the Formula Ones. Latifi lapped the rain-soaked Hungaroring track in 1:41.480.

Latifi is last in the Drivers’ World Series. He is the only one of the drivers who have driven all season without a single point.

The Canadian managed to time his fast lap brilliantly in the last moments of practice. The Williams team reacted to the amazing performance in capital letters on Twitter.

The exercises started in the rain, which started to decrease half an hour before the end of the exercise time. The best laps were driven by the last attempts of Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel’s after the outing, when the rain had already stopped.

Charles Leclerc was second fastest at Ferrari in practice ahead of Williams Alex Albonia and World Championship leader Red Bull Max Verstappen. Valtteri Bottas was 18th at Alfa Romeo.

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP is scheduled to start at 5 PM Finnish time. According to the weather forecast, more rain is expected on the track.