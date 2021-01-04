Formula 1 | F1 season not down from Australia – Autosport: The first race of the 2021 season coming to Bahrain

Australia’s tight corona restrictions will carry Australian gp into the fall.

Formula season one of 2121 is experiencing a backseat before the season even starts. According to Autosport, the Australian gp, which is planned to be the opening race of the season, will move into the autumn due to the country’s interest rates.

Melbourne was due to run on March 21st, but the opening race will be the Bahrain race on March 28th.

By the end of 2020, F1 had released a calendar of as many as 23 races, which now may need to be modified to include the Australian race. Last year, only 17 races were run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also last year, Australia was supposed to be the first race of the season in March. but it was canceled only slightly before the practice runs had to begin. Finally, the 2020 season did not start until July.

According to Autosport, F1 will announce the transfer of the Australian race during January.

Australian corona restrictions require foreign arrivals to be in a two-week hotel quarantine. This also applies to tennis players: Australia is set to play from 8 to 21. February’s first tennis grand slam tournament of the season.