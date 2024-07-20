Formula 1 | F1 promise from Kimi Antonelli surprising revelation about his name – not from Kimi Räikkö

Formula 1|HS met the young super promise at the Hungaroring.

Budapest

Kimi Räikkönen the name still evokes deep appreciation in packed F1 stands.

Räikkönen’s last Grand Prix weekend took place already 56 races ago. During the rest of the year, a new Kim is already expected on the F1 tracks – the Italian promise Andrea Kimi Antonellia.

Toto Wolff is investing Antonelli Lewis Hamilton as a replacement for Mercedes. For now, the youngster is flashing his speed with the less competitive car of the Prema team in the F2 class.

Antonelli was born on August 25, 2006, i.e. a couple of weeks before Ferrari announced Kimi Räikkönen’s transfer from McLaren to the Italian team. Under his second name, he is the namesake of the 2007 world champion.

Surprisingly Antonelli revealed that he did not inherit his first name from the Finnish star.

“I became Kimi through an acquaintance, and it had nothing to do with the actual Kimi (Räikkönen). My dad’s friend was called Kim, and from there it was transferred to my name. Of course we all appreciate Kim as a great driver, but that had no direct bearing on this choice of name,” Antonelli broke the news in the Hungaroring pit in the midst of his F2 rush.

in the 1970s Trulli in an Italian family, the parents were Jarno Saarinen fans and gave their son the first name of their tragically deceased idol. However, the Antonellis did not do it exactly the same way.

“I’ve only met Kimi Räikkönen once and then I took a picture of us together,” the curly-haired Kimi explained.

Antonelli has Räikkönen’s first name, but on his racing car he has the brass legend who died in 1994 Ayrton Senna traditional logo.

“I’ve been an Ayrton fan since I was little,” he emphasizes.