Formula 1 | F1 newcomer Nikata Mazepin once again had to explain kourimisjupakkaa: “I learned about the”

Nikita Mazepin will drive this season at the Haas team, whose F1 car was unveiled on Thursday.

In the Haas stable starting Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin said on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters, he made a “huge mistake” after confiscating the woman in the back seat. A video of the case spread on social media.

The 22-year-old had to return to the case on Thursday when the Haas team announced their F1 go-to game for the start of the season.

“I’ll take it [kourimisesta] responsibility, I have learned about it and look forward to the year with a clean slate, “said Mazepin.

When asked about what he has learned, Mazepin replied that he recognizes that he is an example as an F1 driver. In addition, he stated that he did not publish the video himself.

Cramping is not the only thing about Nikita Mazepin has gained the reputation of an evil boy. Among other things, he has beaten his rival partner and also behaved ruthlessly on the track. Mazepin assured that he has no problems with the race judges in F1.

“I do not fear it, because I am confident that this will not happen. I spend a lot of time going through the rules, learning them and understanding where the right line is. ”

Mazepin has also been said to be in F1 just because of his father’s money. Haas’s main sponsor was Mazepin’s father Dmitry Mazepin Uralkali Company.

Mazepin itself is not bothered by this.

“I am proud of my family, proud of my father, and I do not feel it as a negative. It’s a challenge to prove that I belong in F1, and that’s what I’m going to do. ”

Mazepinilla there is also a surprising problem before the start of the F1 season. Russia has been shelved as a country for World Championship-level competitions, and the International Federation of Motorsports (FIA) has also signed the International Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Code.

Mazepin said discussions are still going on about how he will be classified in the competition. He cannot therefore officially be a representative of Russia.

Instead, in the cars of Haas, the Russian Main Sponsor is visible: the F1 car got a new coloring with the colors of the Russian flag.

The second driver of the Haas stable is also a newcomer, Mick Schumacher.