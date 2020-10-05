Formula 1 | F1 lists Kimi Räikkönen’s best races: Incomprehensible rise to victory in Suzuka is one of the classics of F1 history

According to Formula 1, Räikkönen’s top ten races are all race wins.

Formula the number one most experienced driver of the moment Kimi Raikkonen receives regular attention on the Formula 1 website. Now F1 has listed Räikkönen, the 2007 world champion, the top ten races of his career.

It is no surprise that the highlights of Räikkönen’s career are not from quite recent years. The most recent race on the list is from 2018, ie Räikkönen’s latest competition victory.

It came in September 2018 in U.S. gp. It had been five years since the previous victory. So after crossing the finish line, the Finn said: “V *** u, finally!”

List number one is certainly also a favorite race of many Kimi fans: the Suzuka race in Japan in 2005. At that time, Räikkönen did not start the race until the seventeenth square after a time trial in rainy weather.

Räikkönen passed other cars one by one. One of the skips was legendary, among other things Michael Schumacher. The race was led for a long time Giancarlo Fisichella, which Räikkönen reached round by round. In the first bend of the last round, Räikkönen pushed past and won the race. After the finish line, Räikkönen ventilated wildly, raising his hands – such ventilation would no longer even be possible in current F1 cars.

Also the second on the list is associated with Schumacher and abundant bypasses. This is a part of the Belgian Spa competition in 2004. Schumacher certainly won his seventh championship in the competition, but Räikkönen scurried from the tenth starting square to the competition victory.

The race was reminiscent of a few races this season: plenty of crashes. Räikkönen was driving at the time, as in 2005 in Suzuka, at the McLaren stable. Span’s victory in 2004 was the only McLaren team race victory.

Kimi Räikkönen’s Top10 races in the Formula 1 list:

1. Japan 2005 (Win from starting box 17)

2. Belgium 2004 (Win from starting box 10)

3. Abu Dhabi 2012 (Räikkönen’s classic rehearsal for team radio: “Leave me alone. I know what I’m doing.” Räikkönen won the race.)

4. United States 2018 (Räikkönen’s latest victory)

5. Australia 2013 (Winning on the Lotus. It wasn’t until this year’s Monza race that the next victory came from outside Mercedes, Ferrari or Redbull.)

6. Brazil 2007 (The last race of the season where the championship was confirmed.)

7. Belgium 2009 (Räikkönen left the sixth square, but after a four-car crash, Räikkönen fired the safety car after leaving the top and won.)

8. Australia 2007 (First race in the Ferrari team and immediately win)

9. Malaysia 2003 (First career victory)

10. Britain 2007 (Timely McLaren Lewis Hamilton was overwhelming, but Räikkönen left the second square and took the victory of the race with a better depot stop.)