Formula 1 | F1 is once again considering fast racing: no time trial would be eliminated and starting points would not be distributed in reverse order

We would like to try the quick race in a few races already in the beginning season.

Formula the start of the number one season is 1.5 months and it is not yet completely clear how the race weekends will be run. The previously proposed Saturday quick race has come to the fore, but now the idea has been redesigned, says BBC.

The teams and F1 leaders will vote on Thursday on a plan to run a quick race on Saturday that would determine the starting order for Sunday’s race. What is new about the previous one is that time trials would be run on Friday for the quick race, which in turn would replace the second practice session on Friday.

A quick race has been proposed for F1 to make the race weekends more interesting. It is tentatively planned that the instant race could be tested in the season starting in three races: Italy, Canada and Brazil. If the system proves to work, there could be more quick races next season.

In the sprint those who finished 1st to 8th would also receive World Championship points. According to the BBC, the points pot would be about half that of Sunday’s race.

The length of the sprint would be about one hundred kilometers, or about a third of the GP race.

For the proposal to go through, it would require 28 votes out of 30. Ten of the votes are held by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA), 10 by commercial rights companies and one by each F1 stable.

In the past, the sprint has crashed to the point where it was run in the reverse order of World Cup points. The Mercedes team in particular opposed this, but now the team has announced that it is open-minded about the new proposal.

One the problem may be the compensation planned by F1 for the quick race to the stables. That would be around € 62,000, according to the BBC. If the car is damaged, the compensation will not cover very much. For example, the front wing alone costs about 185,000 euros.

It has also raised questions about whether there is enough tension in the fast race. As it also determines the starting order of the actual race, risks may be avoided so that the starting box for Sunday’s race is not weakened due to, for example, a run-out.