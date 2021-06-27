Formula 1 | F1 driver Nikita Mazepin received a whirlwind as a gift from his boss: “Turn this car and not the car”

Mazepin has spun during the season almost every race weekend. Mokailu has earned him the nickname “Mazespin” in F1 circles.

Mazepin has spun during the season almost every race weekend. Mokailu has earned him the nickname “Mazespin” (English spin is in Finnish rotate).

What makes the situation even more embarrassing for a young Russian is that Haas, as the team manager, has Günther Steiner, one of the worst jokes in the series.

Steiner has carved a sense of humor about his driver ‘s pranks before, but now he decided to remember Mazepin with a gift that only he could give.

The team manager gave his driver a whirl, which he had named Mazespin.

Mazepin posted on Instagram a video of receiving his gift.

“Don’t turn this and not the car,” Steiner snapped.

Mazepin took the situation with humor and tried to spin the whirl. However, the technology was not quite in possession.

“I can’t even rotate this,” he said with a laugh.

Although Mazep and his teammates Mick Schumacher have done poorly this season, the stable itself is allowed to take some of the poor results into account. The Haas car has been considered difficult to drive, especially as both drivers are first-timers in F1.

Haas does not yet have any points in the manufacturers’ World Cup series. The team’s best standings were 13th and 14th in the Azerbaijani race at the beginning of June.