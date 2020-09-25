Formula 1 | F1 defies coronavirus: tens of thousands of formula fans will be allowed in Russia – already dreaming of 100,000 spectators in Turkey

All Formula One weekends for all races are going to have a large audience.

Formula the number one race weekends are now being released to the public. A foretaste came from the previous race on the Mugello track in Italy, where just under 3,000 tickets were sold daily.

The previous eight F1 races were run in empty stands due to a coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, there will be a race on the Sochi track in Russia, and the audience will already be significantly increased: more than 30,000 spectators every day. Even Friday’s first rehearsals in the stands were very loose and reasonably with a wide range of face masks, but Saturday’s time trial and especially Sunday’s race is expected to have the maximum number of spectators.

Sochi one of the leaders of the race Alexei Titov said For motorsportthat tickets are sold for about 50 percent of what spectator capacity is.

“That means an audience of 30,000 to 32,000.”

On the other hand, the F1 guest walkway belonging to F1 will not be organized before the start of the competition.

Russia is one of the countries to which citizens of different countries are not recommended to travel. From Ferrari’s German F1 driver From Sebastian Vettel was asked why he ended up traveling in Russia for the race weekend.

“It’s sore [kysymys]. We have to trust the race organizers and the FIA ​​(International Motorsport Federation) that they will take care of us. I don’t want to say more about it, ”Vettel said Racefans site by.

Sochi after the race at the Nürburgring on 9-11. October. 20,000 people are admitted to the auditoriums every day. That’s half the track’s spectator capacity.

“When the tickets went on sale, it was crazy. Formula 1 is so popular in Portugal and fans are very eager to come to the event when F1 returns to our country, ”commercial director of the Portuguese F1 race Miguel Praia told Autosport.

Audiences will also be admitted to later F1 races in the fall. At the turn of October-November, the number of spectators in Imola will be limited to just over 13,000, but up to 100,000 spectators will be considered for the Turkish competition in mid-November. Motorsport according to which the number of viewers is likely to be limited to less than 80,000. According to the organizers, the area would accommodate 220,000 spectators.

“For safety reasons, we are closing some parts of the auditorium. About 100,000 spectators will be able to watch the race while maintaining sufficient distances, ”said Vural Ak, a representative of the race organizers, according to Motorsport.