Formula 1|Williams will change its second driver in the middle of the season.

Formula 1 series Williams, who is struggling in bottom mud, changes his second race driver. American by Logan Sargeant pesti ends prematurely, and the team’s second car will be driven by an Argentinian until the end of the season Franco Colapinto.

In addition to Colapinto, 21, in the nine remaining races, Williams is commanded Alex Albon. Also Mick Schumacher was a strong contender for Williams’ co-driver position for the rest of the season, but the 25-year-old German was no match for Williams.

In his almost two F1 seasons, Sargeant has been crash-prone and not particularly fast. Next season he will be replaced by Williams Carlos Sainzand Sargeant will not continue in the F1 series. Albon will continue as the team’s second driver.

“The driver is not changed in the middle of the season on the lightest grounds, but we believe that this gives Williams the best chance to fight for the points during the rest of the season”, Williams team manager James Vowles comment on the stable in the bulletin.

Logan Sargeant’s F1 career ended mid-season.

Sargeant was the Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou also the only driver without World Championship points this season.

Sargeant finished 16th in the Dutch race last weekend. He wrecked his car badly in practice, which may have been the last straw for Williams’ lead.

Williams has collected just four points all season, avoiding last place in the Manufacturers’ World Series only thanks to the misery of Sauber.