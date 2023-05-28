the weekend in the Monaco Grand Prix it was for Sergio “Checo” Perez one of the worst of his career in this new stage with Red Bull and that is that the Mexican started in last place after crashing in qualifying, and even worse, that on the day of the race he was only able to climb 4 positions, leaving a taste of very bad mouth for his team.

After the culmination of the race and the ordeal that the number 11 experienced on the track, Checo spoke to the media where he was thoughtful and very sorry for the resultassured that they cannot afford to make mistakes of these magnitudes because they would be letting the fight for the title slip away.

“We wasted all day yesterday with my mistake and there was nothing to do. One more result like this and we can forget about the championship, this cannot happen to us in the remainder of the year. Today has been very expensive because everything went wrong for us. It can’t happen to us again,” said the Mexican.

Checo Pérez assumed from Saturday in qualifying that it had been his mistake for which he felt sorry for his co-workers, so he also ended up taking the responsibility of looking for something else this Sunday that, as seen in the race, could not be because almost no one could take advantage except for max verstappen who dominated from start to finish.

Checo Pérez regretted his bad weekend | Photo: AP

“Everything as we expected, we couldn’t go through. We wouldn’t have been able to either, a long time ago, all the chaos that there was and in the end, if everyone ended up not going through. My total mistake, accept it and now think about Barcelona,” Pérez sentenced.

Now he will have a week to clear his mind and focus on the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, at a track in Barcelona where he is well received, so he will seek to get rid of the last race.