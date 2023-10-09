Monday, October 9, 2023
Formula 1 | Esteban Ocon vomited on his helmet at the F1 race in Qatar: "Bon appétit"

October 9, 2023
Esteban Ocon had to draw strength from deep within himself in the F1 race in Qatar.

Alpine french blow Esteban Ocon said he threw up on his helmet during the F1 race in Qatar. The competition had very hot and humid conditions.

“I threw up for two laps during the 15th and 16th laps of the race. Bon appétit”, Ocon told Viaplay.

“It was hellish. However, it would have required more for me to have stopped.”

He finished in seventh place.

Ocon, like Valtteri Bottassaid that the race was the hardest of his career.

“Usually, even in Singapore, I could run two races in a row. Here, the strain wasn’t hard on the muscles, but the temperature in the cockpit was probably 80 degrees. It felt like I was in the engine’s cylinder chamber,” commented Ocon.

“The spiritual side of a person is stronger than the body. I concentrated and was able to drive to the finish line. In the end I felt better. However, you should drive in Qatar in December, not October.”

Fierce circumstances forced Williams by Logan Sargeant to interrupt. According to Talli, the interruption was caused by dehydration and the flu-like symptoms that struck earlier in the week.

Sargeant underwent a medical examination, but did not undergo further procedures.

Red Bull Max Verstappen won the competition. Bottas was eighth.

