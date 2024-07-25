Thursday, July 25, 2024
Formula 1 | Esteban Ocon is moving to the Haas team – good news for Valtteri Bottas

July 25, 2024
Formula 1 | Esteban Ocon is moving to the Haas team – good news for Valtteri Bottas
The Haas team made their choice.

French formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon will move to the ranks of the Haas team from next season, the man says in X. Ocon’s contract is multi-year.

Currently driving for Alpine, Ocon, 27, is 18th in the Formula 1 World Championship. He has collected three points during the season.

Finnish shock For Valtteri Bottas Ocon’s transfer is good news. Bottas, rumored for Williams, can now be sure that the Frenchman will not take the place in front of him.

Bottas, 34, who is in the middle of a heated game of chairs, has been rumored to be moving to Williams. Bottas’ contract with Sauber expires this season.

Ocon had previously visited the Williams plant.

