Yes ok Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He is the figure of the moment in Formula 1, he is not the only Mexican who raises the name of the country. Dalia Ramos is Head of Build and Test at Alpinewhile Esteban Gutiérrez also competed in the category and is now a brand ambassador for Mercedes.

“The truth is that it is an honor for Mercedes and for all the sponsors we have, who are of great quality. My work is more in the business area, but I have been able to enjoy it a lot,” Gutiérrez Gutiérrez shared in an interview with Debate during the Mexican Grand Prix.

Who was a Formula 1 driver in Sauber Y Hass, assured that being with the germany team is something he built for years, so now that he is there he feels satisfied to see his effort rewarded. “I’m enjoying it a lot. It’s something that you have to look for, that you have to work on.”

“Fortunately toto wolff It opened the doors for me from the beginning and gave me the opportunity to be in the team”, shared the man from Monterrey, who arrived with the Silver Arrows team in 2018 as a test and development pilot, but it was in 2021 who began serving as a brand and business ambassador.

“As time has gone by and I’ve gotten involved in different areas of the team, I’ve been adding value in that way. And that’s what has put me in a pretty strong position. I imagined it because it’s what I’ve been building. But of course that what it represents is something much bigger than I probably realize,” added Esteban Gutierrez.

Lastly, he considered that Mexico must capitalize on the increase in passion and love for motorsports so that more people can develop within this sport. “Take advantage of this wave that we are experiencing to have more track infrastructure, so that companies support more pilots and not only want to be in Formula 1. The growth of pilots is essential for the sustainability of the sport in Mexico,” he concluded.