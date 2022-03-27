Formula 1 | ESPN: Saudi F1 track clerk receives starting passes, wishes Lewis Hamilton a serious accident

The railroad clerk later apologized to Hamilton for his message.

27.3. 16:51

Formula Saudi Arabia’s No. 1 F1 track clerk has been fired after comments posted on Twitter, sports website says ESPN.

According to ESPN, the track clerk hoped for a Mercedes stable F1 driver Lewis Hamilton would have an accident similar to that of Romain Grosjean In a race in Bahrain in 2020. Grosjean’s car, which drove in the Haas stable, caught fire after a severe crash. Grosjean survived even surprisingly minor injuries.

The railroad clerk published his message in Arabic on Saturday morning. According to ESPN, the message read: “I hope he gets into an accident like Romain in Bahrain.”

The International Motorsports Federation (FIA) spotted a tweet on Saturday morning and interrogated the Twitter account holder. The account is no longer public.

Prior to the third practice on Saturday morning, Fia confirmed that the track clerk apologized and that she would no longer be working in the F1 race.

The track officer also posted a new tweet: “I apologize to the SAMF (Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation) and Lewis and announce my resignation from the duties on the track.”