The biggest challenge for Formula 1 has always been to keep up with the times, with the ambition of anticipating them where possible. One of the great themes of the society of the third millennium is that of preserving the environment in all its aspects: fighting overheating and climate change; waste disposal; sustainable exploitation of raw materials. FIA and Formula 1 have set themselves the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. In this context, it is the Federation’s intention to launch environmental regulations, compliance with which by the teams will influence the competition.

Tombazis’ announcement

“For 2030 we have the goal of achieving carbon neutrality. We are already doing some things, but they are not yet remotely sufficient”, the reflection of Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​single-seater department, in the interview given to FormulaPassion. Formula 1 is still far from becoming carbon neutral, i.e. by operating in ways that do not increase the levels of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere. The focus is not so much on the power units of the single-seaters, but rather on logistics, from the fuels of planes and ships for the transport of materials to the generators used in the paddock.

However, the Federation is aware that it needs the collaboration of all parties involved, including teams. Hence the decision: “We will have environmental regulations soon. We are studying them and talking about them internally, with the teams and with the FOM. It is our responsibility for the next generations who want to practice motoring responsibly. It is one of our biggest challenges for the next ten years.”

The timing for the approval of the environmental regulations is not yet clear, nor the aspects they will regulate. However, it is reasonable to imagine that the FIA’s intention is to regulate the energy consumption, waste disposal, recycling and carbon footprint of individual teams. Furthermore, as shown by the introduction of the budget cap, each new regulation is accompanied by the definition of review and control methods. The difficulties from this point of view grow as the scope of action expands. In fact, it is not yet defined whether the environmental regulations will only affect factory activities or how much they will extend to suppliers.

The precedent of financial regulations

A game is defined by its rules: by changing the regulations, the dynamics of the competition also change. An example is what happened with financial regulations: the better the teams manage to manage their economic resources, the more they can invest in car development. An excellent explanation on how the dynamics of the game have changed with financial regulations is the one provided by Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative of Alfa Romeo, during his interview with FormulaPassion: “Under the cost cap regime, Efficiency in cost management equals performance. There are investments that allow this greater efficiency.”

“For example, some teams that do not have the same production capacity as the top teams resort to external suppliers. This causes fixed costs linked to suppliers to be discounted. The cost of the product and the final machine is higher, because the external manufacturer charges a depreciation fee. If we were able to invest in production capacity, we could reduce production costs, with a margin that can be invested in car development”.

There is a subtle analogy between the financial aspect and what will happen with the next environmental regulations. In fact, the new rules will not require the teams to manage economic expenses, but rather outputs in terms of waste, energy consumption, polluting emissions and more. As with the cost cap, moving efficiently in the ecological field will allow teams to be less constrained by the new regulations, with an advantage over the competition that will translate into a gain on the clock.

The choice of materials

The environmental commitment of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 cannot transcend materials. Carbon fiber and plastic composites in general continue to be dominant on single-seaters, despite their difficult reuse and disposal. However, the Federation is at work, as Tombazis anticipates: “Materials will be one of the most important points, both from the point of view of production methods and recyclability and reusability, therefore a more circular use. Carbon is one of these points. We have studied natural fibres, but from a structural point of view they were still far from fulfilling their tasks. If we had made a replacement, they would have added a lot of weight in the safety parts.”

“We studied less stressed non-structural parts, such as the bonnet. However, we had some concerns about flammability. Therefore noWe haven’t added them to the regulations yetnot being at the right level yet, but it is certainly a path we must follow.” FIA is ready to put in black and white in the regulations the principles that will guide Formula 1 in its ecological turning point. The environmental regulation will not arrive for a few years, but it will certainly represent an important turning point for the championship, once again changing the rules of the game.