Formula 1 | Emma Kimiläinen made a sharp observation on Viaplay – is there a buzz behind the scenes of the top team in the F1 series?

The battle of the Red Bull drivers at the top of the World Series is really even.

19.3. 21:49

F1 season has started in Red Bull’s crushing command. in Bahrain Max Verstappen led the team to a sovereign double victory. Now in Saudi Arabia it was by Sergio Perez turn.

For the past two seasons, Perez has mostly acted as an obedient supporter of the champion, but now the Mexican was close to even becoming the top man in the World Series.

However, that dream was dashed in the last lap, when Verstappen stole the fastest lap of the race from Perez and then grabbed an extra point – and the top spot in the World Championship – for himself.

Viaplay expert Emma Kimiläinen made an interesting observation in the TV studio from the interview with Perez immediately after the race.

“The sign language changed completely with ‘Checo’ at the point when David [Coulthard] announced in the interview that for a while you were leading the World Championship battle, until Verstappen took the fastest lap and went to the top,” said Kimiläinen.

“That’s when you noticed that a total stone face came, and you really got emotional. Because Perez clearly thought that he is still the owner of the fastest lap and therefore at the top of the World Cup battle. Then a clear suspicion arose that the team has now cheated on me in this,” Kimiläinen continued.

The race at the end, Red Bull announced on the team radio to both of their drivers the target lap times they should run.

Perez apparently did not believe that the team would give Verstappen permission to start chasing the fastest lap of the race in the last laps.

Sergio Perez was the ruler of the Saudi Arabian competition.

When the drivers left Coulthard’s interviews for the back room to await the podium ceremony, TV cameras recorded the conversation between the Red Bull drivers.

Perez asked Verstappen at which stage of the race he set his fastest lap. Verstappen announced that in the last.

Next, Perez asked his teammate what the goal time the team had set for him at the end was.

“But then I asked what was the fastest lap and it was only a tenth faster in style,” Verstappen answered nonchalantly.

To this Perez no longer answered.