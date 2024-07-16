Formula 1 | Elina Gustafsson regrets one thing about Ralf Schumacher’s exit – “I hope that no one has to come out of the closet”

Formula 1|For ex-boxer Elina Gustafsson, love is a happy thing, but she hopes that the time will come when no one has to come out of the closet.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher published a picture of his current life partner on Instagram on Sunday. In the picture he is together Etiennewith a man named

After his exit, Schumacher received encouragement from those close to him. Among other things, Schumacher’s son, racing driver David Schumacher messaged his father publicly:

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel good and safe. It doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman. I’m behind you one hundred percent dad. I wish you all the best. Pat on the back.”

Ex-boxer, known from the public Elina Gustafsson has always openly stood for equality, human rights and equality.

“It must have been easier for him. It’s wonderful that you brought it out,” says Gustafsson.

From the closet coming is a great thing for him, but Gustafsson would like to be able to do it earlier than as a 49-year-old ex-athlete. If only you are ready for it.

Ralf Schumacher competed in formula one between 1997 and 2007, but is still involved in the sport. Schumacher is on the Sky Sport channel in Germany as an F1 expert and actively works in the background of his son’s motor racing career.

“It’s a shame that he didn’t do this in an active career. In general, I think people could be braver with themselves. It is full utilization of one’s own potential when one does not have to hide oneself or carry any heavy cloak. It would boost the athlete’s career”, believes Gustafsson.

“And I don’t mean that you have to do it somehow by forcing, but if you feel at all like yourself and think that it will make you feel easier, then it will make it easier.”

Known the athlete’s openness dispels prejudices and perhaps makes it easier for others in the same situation. Especially in masculine sports, belonging to sexual minorities is still taboo.

“There are many different people in sports. There are no sports that gays avoid,” says Gustafsson.

Otherwise, love is a happy thing that, according to Gustafsson, does not need to be hidden.

“Now that we revolve a lot around war and hatred, all the love there is is welcome. No need to hide it, love conquers hate. And it’s good that people see different ways of living and can try to get rid of prejudices.”

From the point of view of the general discussion, the matter is important, but Gustafsson underlines the individual’s point of view.

“However, no one lives life but oneself, so other people’s opinions don’t matter. The main thing is that he makes the right decisions for himself.”

Boxing The European champion has been with himself since he was a teenager and has not hidden the fact that he is a lesbian.

“But I never shouted about it in my career. And when the coach said no boyfriends to disturb the training, I thought that he didn’t ban girlfriends.”

In sports, Gustafsson has encountered silencing, or in his case, silencing attempts. The result of being silenced was that Gustafsson wanted to be loud.

“Those people wanted to protect me in a way, that it’s worth staying in the closet. But if you know my personality at all, I won’t shut up. I am on the side of a good and fair world and I want to be an example.”

So Gustafsson tattooed the rainbow flag and the text Winner on his right bicep.

“I thought that every time I win, I’m flagging for not being silenced.”

World has changed in a more tolerant direction, but still, for example, openness related to sexual orientation still attracts attention.

“I hope that in the near future no one will have to come out of the closet anymore. That it wouldn’t matter who you love,” says Gustafsson.