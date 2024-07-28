The British George Russell (Mercedes) was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix Formula 1, in which he crossed the finish line first after overtaking his teammate on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell was stripped of victory after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) discovered that his Mercedes was underweight after the race.

Russell failed the weigh-in

The Briton, who celebrated euphorically his third victory in the ‘Grand Circus’, was notified of the disqualification after the race, so the victory goes to his teammate and compatriot. Lewis Hamilton.

Russell He had taken victory in the race after a one-stop strategy, in which he looked after his hard tyres until the chequered flag – something never seen before at Spa-Francorchamps – and finished half a second behind Hamilton.

However, a report from the technical delegate published after the race states that although the car had initially been found to comply with the minimum weight of 798kg, 2.8 litres of fuel were later removed.

“The car was not completely emptied in accordance with the emptying procedure presented by the team in its legality documents, as article 6.5.2 of the technical regulations is complied with,” the stewards’ report said.

Lewis Hamilton, the winner

The disqualification, in addition to the fact that Hamilton inherits the victory, which means that the rest of the drivers who completed the race gain a place. The Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rises to second place, ahead of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who completed the podium by finishing third.

The leader of the Formula 1 World Championship, the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), He gained a place and moved from fifth to fourth position after recovering from eleventh on the grid.

Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished sixth and eighth. Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) finished seventh.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With EFE.