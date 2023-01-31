Aston Martin is the creator of an initiative that involves a challenge between drivers: on the fan token app, you can express your preference among five options. Who will face the Spanish?
It’s more like video games than a Formula 1 circuit: one driver against another, on the track, with only one winner. The creators of the head-to-head are the Aston Martin stable and the leading platform in sports fan tokens, Socios. It goes without saying, therefore, that the fans will define the boundaries of the event, even some outlines of the idea are already defined: one of the two challengers will in fact be Fernando Alonso, the former Ferrari world champion in 2005 and 2006 today owned by the British. For the other half of the duel there is an open survey on the digital tokens app which will only close tomorrow.
The helmets
—
The motoring community is called to choose between five options: there is teammate Lance Stroll, there is ex-driver Pedro de la Rosa, there is Stoffel Vandoorne from Formula E, there is Felipe Drugovich from the academy and there is the only female of the group, Jessica Hawkins. The 27-year-old English girl, active both as a stuntwoman and in the W Series, has been driving a few cars both in a chapter of Fast and Furious that in James Bond: No Time To Die. The time to decide is almost up, then the steering wheel will pass to the protagonists who will be called upon to excite Formula 1 enthusiasts – and engines in general – with a head-to-head at the last corner.
January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 19:36)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Formula #duel #track #fans #choose #Alonsos #opponent
Leave a Reply