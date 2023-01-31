It’s more like video games than a Formula 1 circuit: one driver against another, on the track, with only one winner. The creators of the head-to-head are the Aston Martin stable and the leading platform in sports fan tokens, Socios. It goes without saying, therefore, that the fans will define the boundaries of the event, even some outlines of the idea are already defined: one of the two challengers will in fact be Fernando Alonso, the former Ferrari world champion in 2005 and 2006 today owned by the British. For the other half of the duel there is an open survey on the digital tokens app which will only close tomorrow.