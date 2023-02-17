The drivers in Formula 1 are allowed to make political and personal statements next season. The umbrella motorsport federation FIA says that they can only do that “in their own environment”.

Drivers risk punishment if they make such statements during race-related activities, such as at prize ceremonies or during the playing of the national anthems.

Initially, the FIA ​​had tightened up the relevant regulations. From now on, the drivers were only allowed to speak out on personal, political or religious issues if the FIA ​​had given prior permission. After fierce criticism from drivers and human rights organizations, among others, the federation now seems to be making concessions.

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had already announced that he would continue to speak out on matters he considers important. Another driver, Lando Norris, said the FIA ​​treats the drivers like schoolboys.

"Participants can express their views on any political, religious or personal issue before, during and after the international competition, in their own space," the guidelines now state. "That could be through social media, during media interviews and during the FIA ​​press conference in response to direct questions from accredited journalists."

The FIA ​​also said it could exceptionally allow a driver to say something during race-related activities, which would normally not be allowed.





