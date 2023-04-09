Monday, April 10, 2023
Formula 1 driver requests respect for his privacy; home address is public

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Formula 1 driver requests respect for his privacy; home address is public


close

charles leclerc

“There is a limit that should not be crossed,” said Charles Leclerc of the Ferrari team.

Through their social networks, Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc asked his fans to respect his privacy. According to what he said, for several months, the address of his residence in Monaco became public knowledge.

Leclerc states that this information leak has led to people “gathering downstairs” at his apartment, ringing the bell and asking for photographs and autographs.

“While I’m always happy to be there for you and really appreciate the support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house,” he wrote in a statement on his Instagram account. The text was shared in both English, French and Italian.

The Monegasque driver, who in the most recent Australian Prix had to retire without having completed the first lap, assured that he will continue to stop when he is greeted on the streets or on the tracks. “However, I will not go down if they visit my house,” he said.

And he concluded: “Your support, both in person and on social networks, means everything to me, but there is a line that must not be crossed.”

