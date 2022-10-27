At the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, it seemed that charles leclerc would be the main competitor Max Verstappen for the world title. The Monegasque won the first race of the year and looked like a strong competitor. However, bad luck, bad decisions and his mistakes took him away from the dispute with the Dutchman.

Now, facing the last three races of the season, the driver of ferrari will fight for the runner-up with Verstappen’s partner, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, and he knows that this weekend, at the Mexican’s house, it will be a difficult fight. “The closer we are to the end of the season, the fewer opportunities we have to make a difference.”

“We know we’re competing but that’s what makes it exciting,” the Monegasque told a news conference. Leclerc arrives at Mexican Grand Prix with a two-point lead over the man from Guadalajara, so he knows that they will have to make a good race without mistakes to beat Red Bull.

“I still think Red Bull is the team to beat, they find a way to change from Saturday to Sunday. But we are getting closer,” he added. In the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguezthe 25-year-old driver will complete 100 grands prix in motorsport’s highest category, so he hopes it will be a good weekend.

“I hope we can make it a special one and get a great result. I remember the first time I came to Formula 1It was a special moment, a dream come true. become a pilot ferrari It was another dream come true. I still have many dreams, one of them is to become world champion. I hope it becomes reality as soon as possible. I’m enjoying it a lot,” Leclerc said.

After Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi will be the last two races of the season in which, in addition to competing against ‘Czech’ PerezLeclerc hopes they can correct mistakes and improve for the season 2023. “At Ferrari we work for the world title, we know it’s not possible. We will try to use the last three races to improve and next year compete for the championship again,” he concluded.