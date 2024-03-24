Formula 1 | Double victory for Ferrari in Australia – Max Verstappen stopped in the middle of smoke

The Australian F1 race was a surprise.

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Australian F1 race. The double victory for Ferrari was secured by the Monaco driver who drove second Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris was third in the race with his McLaren.

The victory was Sainz's, 29, career third in the F1 series.

For Sainz, the victory was jubilant to the extent that he recently underwent appendectomy, from which he has recently recovered.

“I am very happy. I felt a little stiff, it wasn't the easiest race physically. However, the race went well, I was able to keep the tires in good condition and I saw. This is fantastic, when we got a double win for Ferrari”, Sainz beamed in the TV interview with the organizers.

Three-time world champion, Dutch star of the Red Bull team Max Verstappen had to stop due to a technical fault. Verstappen's drives had a brake problem and the right rear brake caught fire.

Verstappen told Sky Sports that the right rear brake was stuck and the ride felt “like the handbrake was on”.

Max Verstappen's dreams of success in Australia evaporated like smoke.

Verstappen had won the previous nine F1 races. Autosport according to Verstappen's last suspension was in the 2022 season at the Australian GP.

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas was the 14th Bottas' race was slowed down by problems during pit stops. Bottas' drive also had difficulties when changing tires, and the wheel nut fell into the pit.

Mercedes-Benz British driver George Russell violently crashed out of the track right at the end of the race. According to initial reports, Russell was not injured in the crash.

Russell's teammate, superstar Lewis Hamilton stopped due to a technical fault already at the beginning of the race.

Verstappen is still at the top of the World Championship points table. Second is Leclerc and third is Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez. Sainz is fourth in the World Championship points. Bottas has no World Championship points from this season.

The next F1 race will be held on April 7 in Japan.