Formula 1 announced this Monday that it will not replace the Chinese Grand Prix, which will not be held for the fourth consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that, therefore, the calendar for the next 2023 season will have 23 races. In December, when the appointment in China was cancelled, the organization left open the possibility of finding a replacement to reach 24 races, in what would have been the longest calendar in the history of the competition, but, finally, it has not been like that.

The decision leaves a gap in the calendar between April 2, when the Australian GP race is held, and April 28, when the Azerbaijan GP starts. A season that will start on March 2 at the Sakir circuit (Bahrain) and in which the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will defend the world champion crown that he won for the second consecutive year. The Mexican Sergio Pérez remains at Red Bull and the Spanish Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. Fernando Alonso for his part, will debut as a driver for the Aston Martin team in the next World Cup. The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on the weekend of June 2-4, the eighth round of the competition.

Formula 1 calendar 2023 1. Bahrain Grand Prix (March 3-5)

2. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (March 17-19)

3. Australian Grand Prix (March 31-April 2)

4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix (April 28-30)

5. Miami Grand Prix (May 5-7)

6. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (May 19-21)

7. Monaco Grand Prix (May 26-28)

8. Spanish Grand Prix (June 2-4)

9. Canadian Grand Prix (June 16-18)

10. Austrian Grand Prix (July 1-2)

11. British Grand Prix (July 7-9)

12. Hungarian Grand Prix (July 21-23)

13. Belgian Grand Prix (July 28-30)

14. Dutch Grand Prix (August 25-27)

15. Italian Grand Prix (September 1-3)

16. Singapore Grand Prix (September 15-17)

17. Japanese Grand Prix (September 22-24)

18. Qatar Grand Prix (October 6-8)

19. United States Grand Prix (October 20-22)

20. Mexican Grand Prix (October 27-29)

21. Brazilian Grand Prix (November 3-5)

22. Las Vegas Grand Prix (November 16-18)

23. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (November 14-26).

