max verstappen The poor performance of his teammate at Red Bull did not go unnoticed, Sergio “Checo” Perez and he left him a very direct message in which he does not conceive that having a great car cannot improve his times and he even sarcastically said that it does not matter because he can only win the Constructors’ Championship.

After the classification of British Grand Prix where Checo Pérez finished 16th (now 15th due to a move on the starting grid) the Dutchman gave his opinion that his partner did not qualify for the 5th time in Q3 and wondered what is the reason for so many setbacks because he has a very powerful car like the RB19 that does not take advantage of it.

“I don’t know why it went wrong today, of course, with our car you have to enter Q3“Verstappen said that it was not enough for him to put pressure on that wound, but he also sent a message to Red Bull and to the same Mexican driver by assuring him that at this point he can only win the titles of the season, both the Drivers’ and the of Builders.

“We are fighting for the team championship, but i think i can do it alone right now“, he commented. This is because he has kept the perfect pace in the last few races where he has won 4 of them, right in the Mexican’s bad streak.

The Red Bull duo dominate the rankings | Photo: EFE

Currently in the team fight Red Bull leads with 377 points, almost 200 more than the second and third place, which is Mercedes and Aston Martin respectively. Although it should be clarified that many of the points were contributed by the Mexican with his other good races, although recently he has not been able to do so.

Regarding the fight for the Drivers’ Championship, things also put Verstappen as the leader with 229 points to Checo Pérez’s 148 who, although he has not added much, remains in that second position.